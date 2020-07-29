I hope you die with Covid: Troll to Amitabh Bachchan





Millions of fans of megastar Amitabh Bachchan are praying for the speedy recovery of Big B but there is one troller, who is praying for his departure.

Talking about a fan, who wished his death from the novel coronavirus, the 77-year-old said, "they write to tell me... ".

Amitabh Bachchan sharply reacted to the troll. In an open letter, he wrote from the Covid-19 ward of Nanavati hospital.

"Hey, Mr. Anonymous... you do not even write your Father's name,... because you do not know who Fathered you... there are only two things that can happen... either I shall die or either I shall live. If I die you won't get to write your diatribe anymore, by weathering your remark on a celebrity name... pity."

He added: "The reason for your writing to be noticed was because you took a swipe at Amitabh Bachchan... that shall no longer exist... !! If by God's grace I live and survive you shall have to be 'weathering' the 'swipe' storm, not just from me, but on a very conservative level, from 90+ million followers."

"I have yet to tell them to... but if I survive I shall... and let me tell you they are a force incensed... they traverse the entire World... from the West to the East from the North to the South ... and they are not just the Ef of this page... that extended family shall in the flash of an eye become 'extermination family'!! All I shall say to them is... 'thok do saale ko'."