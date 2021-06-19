I hope she has a baby soon, Nisha’s birthday wish for sister Kajal Aggarwal





Southern sensation Kajal Aggarwal turned a year older today and her sister Nisha Aggarwal has a sweetest birthday wish for her lovely sister. She hopes that Kajal has a baby soon. Nisha cites that there is a selfish reason behind her wish.

She revealed the selfish reason behind her wish, “I hope she has a baby soon for selfish reasons. I have been telling her from the time she got married. Because if they make it too late, my son won’t get along because of the age gap. He is already 3. So, these guys need to hurry up.”

Kajal Aggarwal got married to her good friend and entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu at a five-star hotel in Mumbai on October 30th in the presence of close family members and friends. The actress looked radiant in a red embroidered lehenga. She was decked with heavy kundan neck piece and maang tika. While Gautham donned a cream sherwani and golden turban matching with his bride.

The couple wedded according to the traditional Punjabi and Kashmiri style, as Kajal is a Punjabi and Gautam a Kashmiri. “We did not follow any specific wedding theme, but we wanted to incorporate elements of both Punjabi and Kashmiri cultures in this traditional wedding,” informed the bride’s sister Nisha.

After wedding, the married couple flew off to Maldives for honeymoon. The actress shared many stunning honeymoon pictures on her Instagram account.