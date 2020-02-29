I haven’t been quarantined for coronavirus, confirms Jackie Chan





Chinese superstar Jackie Chan has refuted the rumour of being quarantined for coronavirus. The actor took to his social media handle to assure his fans that he is safe and healthy.

He also informed that he asked his staff to donate the supplies to various organizations. '' Recently, my staff told me about the news that’s been circulating around the world, saying that I’ve been placed under quarantine for COVID-19'', he said.

''Firstly, I’d like to take this opportunity to say 'thank you” for everybody’s concern! I’m very healthy and safe and haven’t been quarantined. I’ve received many messages from friends asking if I’m ok. Your love and concern are so heartwarming. Thank you!''

''I’ve also received some very special gifts from fans all over the world during this very difficult time. Thank you for the face masks. Your thoughtfulness is well received! And I’ve asked my lovely staff to donate your kindness through official organisations to those who need it most''.

His new Chinese action film, 'Vanguard' release date has been pushed ahead due to the outbreak of coronavirus.