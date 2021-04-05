I have tested positive for Covid-19, Vicky Kaushal





More and more Bollywood celebrities are affected by the novel coronavirus. The latest to have contracted the virus is Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal.

The ‘Uri-The Surgical Strike’ actor shared the news of his social media handle. “Inspite of all care and precautions, unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following all essential protocols, I am under home quarantine, taking medication as prescribed by my doctor. I request all those who came in contact with me to immediately get tested. Take care and stay safe,” he wrote.

Lately, Akshay Kumar, Govinda, Alia Bhatt, Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, R Madhavan and others contracted the virus. After 14 days of quarantine, Kartik Aaryan recovered from the virus.