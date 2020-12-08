I have tested Covid-19 positive, Maniesh Paul confirms





Comedian-actor Maniesh Paul contracted the virus while shooting for ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ in Chandigarh and he is not recovering in Mumbai. through a social media post, Maniesh informed that he is Covid-19 positive and asked everyone to be extra careful.

He wrote, “SO I HAVE TESTED COVID POSITIVE...but its very mild...nothing to worry...will bounce back soon...we all need to be extra careful....dnt let the guard down...thanks for all the get well soon wishes... #mp #life #homebound #lockdown #2 weeks #bebacksoon #staysafe #staywell.”

After returning from Chandigarh shoot, the actor was not feeling well and when he got himself tested, he was diagnosed coronavirus.

A source informed PTI, “He has been unwell after returning from Chandigarh and underwent a test. The results came on Saturday and he tested positive.”

Apart from Maniesh Paul, the other star cast of ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’, Neetu Kapoor and Varun Dhawan also contracted the virus. While Neetu returned to Mumbai via air ambulance arranged by her actor son Ranbir Kapoor, Varun and director Raj Mehta also quarantined themselves in a hotel in Chandigarh.

Anil Kapoor and Kiara Advani did not contract the virus.

Here's wishing all of them a speedy recovery!