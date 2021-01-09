I have had no side effects till now, Shilpa Shirodkar on Covid-19 vaccine





Former Bollywood actress Shilpa Shirodkar got vaccinated for Covid-19 in Dubai and the actress narrated her experience. Shilpa had taken Chinese vaccine named Sinopharm.

Shilpa shared her experience, “It was a harmless post on Instagram where I thought I’d let people know that I had been safely vaccinated against Covid. It suddenly seems to have motivated others to stop being afraid of the vaccine. I took a Chinese vaccine named Sinopharm and I want people to know it is absolutely safe. I was administered the first dose on 6 January. I have to go back for a second dose on 27 January. After that, from what I understand the vaccine takes five weeks to be effective.”

Shilpa informed the people that it is safe, “I’ve had absolutely no side effects. I am so glad I took the initiative. I thought about it before taking the vaccine. I won’t pretend that I didn’t have my reservations and fears. But once I made up my mind, I just drove down with a close friend who also wanted to take the vaccine. My staff also went for it.”

Shilpa’s family will also get vaccinated according to their convenience. She added, “My husband Apresh and my daughter Anushka have decided to take the vaccine. As soon as Apresh gets a day off from work he will go. The process down here is so simple and so friendly. There are smiling doctors and nurses and there’s no paper work. You can drive down any time and get it.”

Shilpa’s sister Namrata and her husband Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu are also expected to take the vaccine soon once it roll-out in India. “They are very interested. But I am not pressurizing anyone. I didn’t even pressurize my own husband and daughter. Everyone should be free to get the vaccine when they want. But I want them to know I feel absolutely safe after the vaccine. This last year has been very hard on all of us. The vaccine is the only way out of the pandemic.”

Shilpa Shirodkar asked the people to remain cautious, “The vaccine doesn’t mean we throw all caution to the winds. The mask and social distancing are a must in spite of the vaccine.”