I have frozen my eggs at the age of 34, reveals Mona Singh





Mona Singh of ‘Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin’ fame tied the knot with Shyam Gopalan last year. She is now 39 but Mona is in no hurry to have kids. The reason is that the actress has made a very clever decision at the age of 34. She has frozen her eggs at the age of 34.

She said, “I have frozen my eggs and now I am free. I did that at the age of 34. Because I have gotten married now, I want to chill with my partner and travel the world with him. I haven’t done that yet. I have always travelled with my family or friends. I want to do that with my husband now and it is a different feeling now -- going for walks, getting all the attention, keeping Karwa Chauth vrat – all this is so nice. Even though I love kids, if you ask me now, I am not mentally prepared to have one. Later in life, I would definitely think about it."

The actress said that her mother also supported her decision. “My mother was so happy when she heard about my decision to freeze my eggs. We both went to my gynaecologist in Pune and I had to take a few months break from work as the process involves a lot of mood swings. It took about 5 months for the process and now, as I said, I am free”.

Mona Singh tied the knot with Shyam Gopalan in a dreamy wedding in December last year. It was an intimate wedding in the presence of family members and close friends. Her industry friends Gaurav Gera and good friend Rakshanda Khan was part of the wedding.

Mona also spoke about the changes in her life post marriage. She said, "I experienced so many beautiful things happening for the first time in my life. Before I got married, Gaurav (Gera) used to be my go-to person. I used to chill with Gaurav and share everything with him. And now it is my husband, who is not only a companion but a great listener, too. Also, I am a very old school kind of person and so I believe in adjusting after marriage. Compromising is a very negative term, so adjusting is what I would prefer to use. We both are adjusting and we both have our agreements and disagreements. We both are strong individuals and we respect each other’s individuality."

On the work front, Mona Singh will be next seen in Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’.