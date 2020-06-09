I had to take a discharge from hospital, no more money: Ashiesh Roy





‘Sasural Simar Ka’ actor Ashiesh Roy has taken discharged from hospital as he is not able to pay more money to the hospital. In an interview to SpotboyE, the actor said that he is currently at home.

He said, “I am home right now and feeling extremely weak. There is a house help who is taking care of me. As flights are not working full-fledged, my sister has not been able to come down.” The actor continued, “I had to take a discharge on May 24 as I had no more money to pay them. The bill was of Rs 2 lakhs and somehow I managed to pay that. My dialysis is still on and it will go on for two more months. I visit the hospital every alternate day and they charge Rs 2000 for three hours dialysis.”

The TV actor appealed for financial help on his Facebook account. He even said that he has reached out to actor Salman Khan to help him out. “There was a point when I thought I won’t survive this time. But hopefully, I won’t die. Dialysis is on, but there’s still a lot of water retention in my body. Over time, I would be in a better condition and be able to move on my own,” he’d told Hindustan Times in an interview.

About whether or not he received help from Salman, the actor told SpotboyE, “I have not received any help and I don’t know if my message even reached Salman Khan. I just want to get fine now and get back to work.”

The actor had thanked those who’d helped him in this difficult time. He’d said, “I have led a dignified life all this while. Nahi socha thha ki aisa bhi din dekhna padhega. I plan to return all the help once the shooting of my TV show commences. Everything will be alright then.”