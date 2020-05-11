I had couple of miscarriages, reveals Shilpa Shetty





Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra welcomed their second child, Samisha on February 15, 2020 via surrogacy. Before opting for surrogacy, the couple had gone through many stages. First and foremost, Shilpa and Raj tried naturally for their second child but due to an auto-immune condition, Shilpa suffered several miscarriages. They then went for adoption but faced difficulties and finally they opted for surrogacy.

Talking to Pinkvilla, Shilpa said, “After Viaan, I did want to have another child for the longest time. But I suffered from an auto immune disease called APLA and that came into play every time I get pregnant. So I had a couple of miscarriages so it was a genuine issue.”

Shilpa explained that she also tried adoption. “I didn’t want Viaan to grow up as a single child, because I’m also one of two and I know how important it is to have a sibling. Coming from that thought, I did explore other ideas as well but that didn’t pan out well. At a time when I wanted to adopt, I had put in my name and everything was underway. But then, the Christian missionary shut down because they had a tiff with Kara. I waited for nearly four years and then, I was so irritated and we decided to try the surrogacy route,” Shilpa revealed.

In February, they got the news that they will become parents again, “We had been trying for second child for five years. I had signed Nikamma and had committed my dates to Hungama when I got the news that in February, we were going to be parents again. We cleared our work schedules for the whole month,” Shilpa had earlier told Hindustan Times.

She also explained the meaning of Samisha: “‘Sa’ in Sanskrit is “to have”, and ‘Misha’ in Russian stands for ‘someone like God’. You personify this name - our Goddess Laxmi, and complete our family,” Shilpa had said.