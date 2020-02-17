I guard my personal life, Vicky Kaushal on dating Katrina Kaif





For quite sometime, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s dating rumour has been doing the round on net but neither Kaushal nor Katrina till date expressed their feelings for one another in public. They are on denial mode. However, the ‘Uri’ actor when asked about dating Katrina, the actor said that he keeps his personal life totally guarded.

During a chat with Bollywood Hungama, Vicky was asked if he was dating Katrina, to which he replied, “I hope you respect this… I really want to guard my personal life to some extent because if you open up, it leads to discussions and interpretations and misinterpretations. That is something I am not inviting.”

“I guess it is better that way, that I guard my personal life to some extent and I don’t want to open up about anything,” he added.

Recently addressing the dating rumours in an interview, news agency IANS quoted Vicky Kaushal as saying. "I don't feel there is any scope of clarification. I have been very open about my personal life because I cannot lie," news agency IANS quoted the actor as saying.

The ‘Uri’ actor added, "There is no story at all."

Meanwhile, Katrina and Vicky’s dating rumour first sparked off when they were snapped together in last year’s Diwali party. Sometime back, on celebrity talk show 'Koffee with Karan season 6', when host Karan Johar said the actor that Katrina would love to work with him and that she thinks that they would look good together. To which the highly excited actor responded, "I was surprised she knows about my existence."

Last year, at the India Today Conclave, Vicky shared funny tale about his parents’ reaction to his link-ups. “I woke up in the morning and there was one link-up story in the newspaper. My mom and dad were sitting at the dining table. They were waiting for me to pick up the newspaper and read it. The moment I opened the newspaper and turned to them, they started laughing and said, ‘Jis pace pe jaa raha hai, humein toh bataa de (Keep us in the loop, at least, about the pace at which you are going).’ I was like, ‘I too don’t know what is happening,’” he said.

Currently, Vicky Kaushal is looking forward to the release of Bhanu Pratap Singh’s horror film ‘Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship’, co-starring Bhumi Pednekar and Ashutosh Rana. It is slated to hit theatres on Friday.