I drink cow urine every day, reveals Akshay Kumar





Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar during an Instagram live session, revealed that he drinks cow urine every day for ayurvedic purposes.

During the session, Huma Qureshi asked Akshay how he convinced himself to drink elephant poop tea on the show to which Akshay replied, "I wasn't worried. I was too excited to be worried. I have cow urine because of ayurvedic reasons every day, so that was okay."

Akshay, who is shooting in Scotland for his upcoming film ‘BellBottom’ with Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta Bhupathi, went on a wild adventure across Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka with popular British adventurer and host Grylls to shoot an episode of Into the Wild with Bear Grylls. During the conversation, Grylls also shared that he did not know Akshay personally but after meeting him, he realised that he was a "fun guy with no ego". He also complimented Akshay for his fitness and said, "Out of all the guests we have had over the years, he is definitely Tier-1. It will be great to do something else with him. Maybe another show."

The Khiladi Kumar performed a task of climbing, While talking about the task, Akshay added, "I've never climbed this. I've climbed a lot of ladders, but never one foot ahead, one foot behind. This is going to be the first time I'm going to try doing this."

After a successful climb, Akshay went on to say, "The climb was very good. Really enjoyed myself. Learned something new, how to climb. One foot ahead, one foot behind, that's something new which I learned." While pointing his bruise, he added, "And here it is, a memento."