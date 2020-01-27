I don’t support CAA-NRC as it divides my house, Pooja Bhatt





Pooja Bhatt is among the few who is against CAA and NRC. The actress said that dissent is the greatest form of patriotism and asserted that students protesting against the CAA-NRC acts are giving the message that ‘the ruling party has actually united us’.

Pooja Bhatt spoke at a conference organised in the backdrop of the ongoing protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC). The event in Colaba, south Mumbai, was organised by the Parcham Foundation and We the People of Maharashtra.

Bhatt said "Our silence will not save us and neither will the government's. The ruling party has actually united us. Students (protesting against CAA-NRC) are giving us the message that it's time to raise our voices. We will not stop until we are heard loud and clear. Dissent is the greatest form of patriotism." The aim of the conference was to discuss the need to preserve and safeguard the values of the Constitution and educate the masses about them, its organisers said.

Bhatt added, according to ANI, “I implore our leaders to listen to the voices that have risen in the country. The women in India, at Shaheen Bagh and Lucknow... We’ll not stop until we are heard loud and clear. I’d implore people to speak up more. I don’t support CAA & NRC as it divides my house.”