I didn't hid in the washroom to skip screening, Kanika Kapoor





Ever since singer Kanika Kapoor has been tested positive for coronavirus, she was being targeted for negligence. Despite being coronavirus positive, Kanika attended three parties and spread the virus. She has been targeted for hiding her travel history and spread the virus.

An FIR has been lodged against her at Sarojini Nagar police station, said Police Commissioner Surjit Pandey.

"An FIR was lodged at the Sarojini Nagar police station under IPC Sections 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant)," he told news agency PTI.

The FIR was lodged on the complaint of the Lucknow chief medical officer.

Two more FIRs are likely to be filed against the singer at the Hazratganj and Gomtinagar police stations as she had visited at least three gatherings in the areas falling under their jurisdiction.

When asked if she hid in the bathroom to escape screening when she arrived in India from London on March 9, Kanika told TOI in an interview, “There are these silly rumours that I hid in the washroom to skip screening. Tell me, how is it possible for a person to skip screening at immigration while coming on an international flight? I was properly screened at the Mumbai airport and I stayed in the city for a day. But since everything was closed and no work was happening (because of the industry lockdown due to the coronavirus spread), my parents suggested I come home. So I reached Lucknow on March 11 by the morning flight. And one can check, at that time there was no advisory issued by the government on anyone travelling from abroad to be under self-quarantine. So how can one expect me to do it, especially when I had been screened and had no health issues till I left Mumbai? In fact, I developed the symptoms only four days ago.”

About attending social gatherings and even hosting parties, Kanika clarified she did not host a party. “I never hosted a party. I attended a small birthday bash, which Vasundhara Raje ji has also tweeted about. There were several politicians there, including Dushyant Singh, but it wasn’t as big a gathering as it is being made out. It was a small one where I was a guest, not the hostess. For this, too, I’ve given the health officials names of all those who were at the party,” she further said.

She insisted that she did not neglect the threat at all. “I called my friend, who heads a local hospital to, get my blood samples checked for the virus. He suggested that I approach the state health authorities for it. When I called the helpline numbers, after hearing out my symptoms, they said it doesn’t seem like the coronavirus, and it might just be the seasonal flu. But I kept insisting, and it was only after I pestered them that the CMO sent people to take my samples. I was the one who pestered the authorities, who I felt were taking things lightly. It took them three days to send someone to collect my sample and test it. From Monday till then, I had confined myself to my room. The moment I felt sick, I called up the authorities. So tell me, who’s been lax?” she told the daily.