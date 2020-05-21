I can’t afford the treatment, want to go back home: Ashiesh Roy





TV actor Ashiesh Roy, who is admitted to hospital and seeks for monetary help for his medical expenses wants to go back home as he can't afford the treatment. The actor is undergoing dialysis and asks for financial help via Facebook.

Ashiesh Roy told Times of India in an interview, “I was already facing a money crunch and the situation has worsened owing to the lockdown. I had savings of Rs 2 lakh, which I spent during the first two days of being hospitalised. First, I was tested for Covid-19, which cost me around Rs 11,000, followed by other expenses. I spent around 90,000 on a single round of dialysis. I have to undergo a treatment, which will cost me Rs 4 lakh, but I don’t have the money to pay for it. So, I want to go back home, as I can’t afford the treatment. I am seeking financial aid from people so that I can clear my medical bills to get discharged. I can’t continue staying here even if I were to die tomorrow.”

Ashiesh’s co-star Sooraj Thapar had said earlier, “Asheish has been wanting to sell off his 2 BHK flat to take care of his medical expenses, but that’s not easy in the current scenario and will take time.”

Ashiesh had earlier said, “I don’t have money. I had Rs 2 lakh which I gave to the hospital because within two days, the bill that was given to me amounted to that much. Right now, I don’t have a single penny. People are coming forward to help me, they are calling up and telling me, let’s see what happens. Because of the pandemic I am kept in a special ward which is costly. My dialysis happens on some other floor and it goes on for 4 hours. There are medicines, injections which are costly.”

The ‘Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi’ and ‘Sasural Simar Ka’ actor was rushed to the hospital after paralysis attack. In a demoralizing post, Ashiesh Roy pleaded for money from people on his social media.

He wrote, 'I'm in the ICU, very ill, dialysis. Need urgent money for dialysis.' Writer-producer Vinta Nanda had shared the news on her Facebook page.

Ashiesh Roy worked in the television industry for more than two decades and starred in the shows like Sasural Simar Ka, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Mere Angne Mein and Byomkesh Bakshi, among others.

Wishing the actor a speedy recovery!