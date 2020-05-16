I broke the news about my divorce to my daughter, Juhi Parmar





After eight years of marriage, Juhi Parmar and Sachin Shroff legally separated in 2017. Post divorce, they are maintaining a cordial relationship and they are co-parenting their Samairra. The actress said that she broke the news of their divorce to their daughter one and a half year back.

"I broke the news about my divorce or separation to her a year and a half back, I told her like a fairytale. She understood how princesses live happily ever after. She understood that it is our reality. She knows that she has a single parent and in true sense more than single parenting, we are triple parenting her as my parents stay with me and they look after her," the actress said.

Juhi shared that her ex husband Sachin and his family are also taking care of Samairra. "Samairra knows that she can talk and meet her father anytime she wants. Sachin can meet her anytime he wants. Everything is nice and positive. Sachin and I are great friends now."

The ‘Kumkum’ actress got the custody of her daughter.

"We have sought divorce by mutual consent and our daughter Samairra's custody is going to be with me. I was very clear right from the start that I will be her sole custodian. Our marriage didn't work from the beginning. Incompatibility drew us apart; we could never be on the same page. Our backgrounds, mindsets, outlook and expectations from life were completely different. We tried our best, but our differences were irrevocable," Juhi told the daily then.

"We decided that it was best to part ways because a harmonious atmosphere is a must for a child. She is too young to understand what's happening in our lives. However, Sachin's absence isn't a new thing for Samairra as we have been separated many times. There have been times when Sachin has not been home and she is used to not seeing him around. However, she does ask about him at times."

It is said that Juhi’s bad temperament is considered to be reason behind their split.

"I do not have a foul temper. I'm just a transparent person who calls a spade a spade and I'm proud of being an honest and fearless person in today's times. People are writing loosely, assuming that it's the reason for our divorce. It is my request to all of them to stop judging. What happens between two people, only they will know. A marriage - successful or failed - involves two people and not one. It is easy to blame it on one person based on hearsay and jump to conclusions. I don't want people to write baseless rumours because when my daughter grows up and reads these stories, she will be hurt. I also read somewhere that the reason for this marriage falling through is distance, as I started living in Umergaon for the shoot of my show. Isn't that a trivial reason for a marriage to end? We started living separately even before I shifted to Umergaon. I stepped out of my house to work because I have to run my home and take care of my daughter."