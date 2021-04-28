I am tracing Rajiv Kapoor’s divorce papers, Randhir Kapoor





Legendary actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor’s son and brother of late Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor and Rima Jain’s brother Rajiv Kapoor passed away on February 9th and Randhir and Rima Jain set to settling the property and credits of their late brother.

Earlier, Bombay High Court asked them to submit the decree in a property-related case but for that they need the divorce paper of Rajiv Kapoor.

Speaking to IANS, Randhir said the divorce papers are needed in order to get a probate made.

"My brother is divorced. I have got to get the probate made. For that, I need his divorce papers. He used to stay in Pune and here. I can't find it and I am tracing it. I have put a tracer on it and people are working on it. I don't know where he has kept it. He is not here," Randhir informed.

Rajiv was married to Aarti Sabharwal in 2001 but they got divorced after two years.