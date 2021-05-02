I am recovering well and should be home soon, Randhir Kapoor





Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor is recovering well and hopefully, he will be back home soon. He was admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital on Wednesday after testing positive for COVID-19.

Speaking to a leading daily, Randhir said, "I am recovering well and should be home soon," he said. He added that he did not need any oxygen during his stay at the hospital. "I was never breathless. I just had fever," he added.

A hospital source told PTI on Saturday, "He is the ICU for observation. He is stable. He will be in the hospital for a few days." He is being treated at the Kokilaben hospital.

On Thursday, Dr Santosh Shetty, who has been treating the actor, told news agency PTI that his condition is "stable" and that there's nothing to worry. "He was admitted to the hospital last night for COVID-19 treatment. He remains stable, there's nothing to worry," PTI quoted Dr Santosh Shetty as saying.

Randhir Kapoor along with his five staff members tested Covid positive. The veteran actor said that he does not know how he contracted he virus.

However, his wife Babita and two daughters, Karisma and Kareena tested negative.