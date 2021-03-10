I am not pregnant, Gauahar Khan refutes pregnancy rumour





Gauahar Khan has recently lost her father and she is in deep pain. The former Bigg Boss winner got irritated in this sad period when her pregnancy rumour did the round on net. The rumour sparked off after her husband Zaid Darbar’s shared a cryptic post.

Zaid Darbar posted a video with the caption, “It's confirmed, We have a new Atrangz joining us!Inke reaction se kya lagta hain ? Kaun ho sakta hain ? Comments main batao !!!”

Based on this cryptic post, fans jumped into conclusion, #pregnant ??? @GAUAHAR_KHAN.

Gauahar got furious and blasted the news channel for carrying baseless and false report without verifying facts.

“Tumhara dimaag kharaab hai! Aur facts bhi. 12 saal chote waali galat news hui purani (You have lost your mind and your facts are wrong too. The false news of a 12-year age difference is old), so get ur facts right b4 typing! I’ve just lost my dad so have some sensitivity towards ur baseless reports. @AsianetNewsHN. I am not pregnant, thank you very much!” she wrote on Twitter.

Gauahar was responding to a three months old story of after marrying Zaid. The article also claimed that he is 12 years her junior, which is also wrong.

On Friday, Gauahar lost her father, Zafar Ahmed Khan and she paid a emotional tribute to her father, “My Hero. No man like u, Ever! My father has passed, to the ever after as an Angel. Alhamdulillah. His passing away was a testament to his beautiful life n the best soul he was.”

“Forever My Pappa. I love you oh so much. I am sooooo much of you Pappa. N yet can never ever be even a percent of your magnanimous personality. #MyForeverShiningStar Keep him in your prayers please. innal lillahee wainna ilayhi raajeeoon,” she added.