I am missing him a lot, Anika Lokhande on being away from boyfriend Vicky Jain





Ankita Lokhande is missing her boyfriend Vicky Jain a lot as the latter is in Bilaspur with his parents.

During a candid video chat with Vivek Oberoi and Ssandip Singh, the 'Pavitra Rishta' actress was asked how she is coping with the distance with boyfriend Vicky Jain.

"I do make video calls to my boyfriend, Vicky Jain and yes I am missing him a lot. He is in Bilaspur with his family, taking care of them."

The 'Baaghi 3' actress further added, "I am also missing my parents a lot. They are in Indore and I am worried about them."

After splitting with long-time boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput, the ‘Pavitra Rishta’ actress found love in Vicky Jain, co-owner of the Mumbai team in sports reality entertainment show, Box Cricket League. Presently, Ankita and Vicky are going strong.

Their social media accounts proved that they are strongly in love with one another.

A source close informs, “They are serious about each other. The duo lives in the same society and often hangs out together. Close friends are aware of their status.”

Sushant and Ankita’s separation in 2016 came as a big shock for their fans because they are dating for a long time and was on the edge of getting married.

It was an affair of six long years. They met on the set of TV soap 'Pavitra Rishta'.