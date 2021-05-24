I am going to be a bua: Sushmita Sen congratulates sis-in-law Charu Asopa





Former Miss Universe and Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen is over the moon as she is going to be a bua soon. Her brother Rajeev Sen and his wife Charu Asopara are expecting their first child and the aunt-to-be is over excited.

Sharing a picture of Asopa holding her baby bump, Sushmita wrote, “I’ve been waiting patiently to share this wonderful news with you all!! ?????????????? I AM GOING TO BE A BUA!!?????????????????????????? Congratulations to my beautiful sister in law @asopacharu & brother Rajeev on their blessed journey of parenthood!! ??????????.”

The actor futher wrote, “They are expecting their first child in November, the date may be on my birthday!! ????Yipppeeeeee!!! Speak of Happpyyyyy serendipity!!????????????????????. I can’t wait to hold the little one!!!??????Charu has been waiting a long time for this & given her love for children, I just know, she’ll be an amazing mother!!???????????? To the Sen & Asopa family…Bahut Bahut Mubarak!! ????????????????????I love you guys!!! #duggadugga?????????? #yourstruly #happyhappy #buatobe ????????.”

In a recent interview, Charu Asopa said that she is currently in her hometown Bikaner and her sister-in-law Sushmita Sen is constantly in touch with her and she is super-excited. “She is continuously in touch with me and keeps asking about my and baby’s health. She is so excitedly waiting for the baby. She only recommended a doctor when I was in Mumbai. Now that I am Bikaner, I keep consulting that doctor as well while I am showing myself to doctors here. My due date is around Sushmita didi’s birthday so that thing is making me even more excited as whatever we get blessed with a girl or a boy is going to be amazing just like her. As Didi is someone who is unbiased, follows her principles and I really respect her for that. I want my baby to be like her,“ shared the mom-to-be.

The ‘Mere Angne Mein’ actress gets emotional while announcing her pregnancy a few days ago. Dressed in a beautiful outfit, Charu is seen adorably holding her baby bump.

She captioned the video as, 'GRATEFUL. THANKFUL. BLESSED.'

Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee Sen shared the same picture and wrote, @asopacharu Mami.. I'm going to be an elder sister again.'

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen entered into wedlock in Goa in 2019.