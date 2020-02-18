I am fighting a battle of life & death: Amar Singh ends enmity with Amitabh





Today, former Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh took to his twitter account to apologize for his 'overreation against' Amitabh Bachchan and his family.

Amar Singh shared a video from Singapore where he is undergoing medical treatment, he said in the video, "Today is my father's death anniversary and I got a message for the same from @SrBachchan ji. At this stage of life when I am fighting a battle of life and death I regret for my over reaction against Amit ji and family. God bless them all (sic)," posted on Twitter.

Years back, Amar Singh spoke ill about Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. He said that they were living separately.

In 2017, Singh said in an interview, "Even before I met Amitabh Bachchan, he and Jaya Bachchan were living separately. One of them was living in Pratiksha and the other lived in his other bungalow Janak. There were also speculations about a problem between Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Jaya. I am not responsible for that."

Amar Singh also said that it was Big B who had warned him to not accept Jaya Bachchan's Samajwadi Party membership.

However, Amitabh Bachchan responded very calmly, "He is a friend, he has the right to say what he wants to say."

However, their friendship hit the rock when Singh was in jail and Bachchan took too long to visit him.

"When I got bail, Mr Bachchan came to see me, but I was not impressed. ... Bachchan only came after I was granted bail and was in hospital. I was very cold and formal with him because he waited. He is a politically correct, suave person. Subrata Roy was also the same. I went to see him in Tihar twice. I said that I must do to people what they did to me. He took far too long to come," Amar Singh was quoted as saying in the book India's Most Famous, written by Sunetra Choudhury.

Singh went on to say, "When he came to meet me I didn't feel like talking to him because the feelings I had for him, the friendship had gone. They had got filtered from my mind and the realisation had dawned that mostly people are weathercocks."

However, itâ€™s nice to see two estranged friends came together.