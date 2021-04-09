I am feeling much better, Shweta is better but weak: Aditya Narayan





Singer-host Aditya Narayan has recovered from the deadly virus and is doing well while his wife Shweta Agarwal is also better but she is bit weak. Aditya said as he prepared to return to work.

“I am feeling much better. My wife is also much better, though the virus has left her weak,” says Aditya.

He has also left a piece of advice to his fans, “STAY HOME….It’s the only way you can avoid the virus. I was as careful as humanly possible. I did the mask, sanitizer everything. I didn’t step out to go anywhere except for my shootings, to go to the gym and to visit my parents. In fact I had changed my gym time to 6 am instead of the evening to avoid crowds. I still got the virus. So basically, one can’t be too careful.”

Aditya is still in quarantine, still to get himself tested to ascertain if he is Covid Negative. “It’s now 18 days since I was detected Covid positive. So I’ll be tested on Monday when it would be 3 weeks.”

When told he was much missed on Indian Idol Aditya replies, “That’s good to hear. I also miss being part of the show and can’t wait to return.”

In the meanwhile Aditya is still trying to convince his father Udit Narayan to take the vaccine. “We are on a family video call trying to convince dad . I don’t want to imagine my grandmother and my parents going through what I have specially during the first 5-6 days after getting the virus.”

After Aditya Narauan, 'Indian idol 12' contestant Pawandeep Rajan also tested positive for the virus,