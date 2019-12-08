I am back home, tweets Lata Mangeshkar after discharged from hospital





Versatile singer Lata Mangeshkar was discharged from hospital after 28 days of hospitalization and on returning home, she thanked her well wishers and doctors. On November 11, the Nightingale of India was rushed to Mumbai Breach Candy hospital following breathing problem.

On returning home, she tweeted, “For the past 28 days, I was at Breach Candy hospital. I was diagnosed with pneumonia. The doctors preferred that I extend my stay in hospital and go home when completely healthy.Today, I am back home with the blessings of Mai and Baba I have my deepest gratitude to all my well wishers all over. Your prayers and good wishes have worked and I humbly bow down to each one of you.”

Lataji regarded the doctors who treated her as her guardian angels. In conversation with news agency PTI, she said, “My doctors at Breach Candy have been my guardian angels and I stand in eternal gratitude to each one of them. The nursing staff has been exceptional. Your endless love and blessings are precious.”

We wish her best of health!