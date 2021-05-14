I am back home, Randhir Kapoor discharged from hospital





After a long stay in hospital, veteran actor Randhir Kapoor has been discharged from hospital. He is absolutely fine.

The 74-year-old actorhas been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Kokilaben Ambani hospital in Mumbai after testing covid-19 positive.

On May 2, he was moved out of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

"I am back home. I am feeling absolutely fine. I have been advised to keep away. It's just a matter of some more time before I will meet people," the yesteryear actor told a leading daily.

Expressing his gratitude to the hospital staff, he also said, "I thank the hospital's staff. They were simply fantastic. They looked after me very well. I didn't need oxygen support. I did not feel breathless at any point. God has been kind."

Earlier, when he was shifted from the ICU he had told news agency PTI, "I am doing much better. I was there in the ICU for a day and then they moved me out because I didn't have any breathlessness or needed oxygen. I had a high temperature. I am better now. I am anxious to get out. My children told me to get into the hospital (given the COVID-19 scenario)."