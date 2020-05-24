I am asymptomatic, Kiran Kumar tests positive for coronavirus





Veteran actor Kiran Kumar tested positive for Covid-19. The actor is currently under home quarantine. He said that he is absolutely fine and develops no symptom of the virus.

"I am asymptomatic. On May 14, I went to the hospital for a medical check-up, where the Covid-19 test was mandatory. So I got myself tested and the result was positive.

"But I had no symptoms then, nor do I have any now. There's no fever, no cough, I'm fine and have self quarantined at home," the 74-year-old actor told PTI.

Kiran Kumar said it has been ten days since the test happened and he still hasn't developed any symptoms

"My family lives on the second floor of the building and I'm currently on the third floor. On May 26 or May 27, I am going to get my second test done. At the moment I'm absolutely fine," he added.

As of Saturday, Maharashtra recorded total 47,190 coronavirus cases, with 1,577 death toll, according to the state health department.

Kashmera Shah prayed for his well-being, Here's what the actress wrote: "Get well soon sir. One of the finest gentlemen I have worked with ever. You graced my film and I am so proud that you worked in my first film. Would love to work with you soon. Waiting love #KiranKumar sir (sic)"

Kiran Kumar has worked in TV soaps like Sanyukt, Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai, Saara Akaash, Vaidehi and many more.

We wish the actor a speedy recovery!