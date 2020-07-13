I am absolutely fine. Hema Malini reacts to ill-health rumour





Report has been doing the round from morning that veteran actress cum politician Hema Malini has been rushed to the hospital due to ill-health. Refuting the rumours, Hema Malini wrote: "Dear all, thank you so much for showing your concern. I am absolutely fine with the blessing of Lord Krishna. Radhey radhey. You all stay home, stay safe."

Hema and Dharmendra’s daughter Esha Deol asked people not to react to such fake news.

“My mother @dreamgirlhema is fit & fine! The news regarding her health is absolutely fake so please don’t react to such rumours!” she tweeted.

The rumour of her poor health started doing the round after Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were shifted to hospital after they were tested Covid-19 positive.