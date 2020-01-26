I am a Muslim, my wife is a Hindu and my kids are Hindustan: Shahrukh Khan





On dance reality show 'Dance Plus 5', Shahrukh Khan was invited as a special guest and on the very episode, King Khan said that while he is Muslim, his wife Gauri Khan is Hindu and their kids are Indians.

He states, “Humne koi Hindu-Musalman ki baat hi nahi ki. Meri biwi Hindu hai, mai Musalman hoon. Aur mere jo bacche hain, wo Hindustan hain. Jab wo school gae to school me wo bharna padta hai ki religion kya hai. To jab meri beti choti thi, usne aa ke pucha bhi mujhse ek baar, ‘papa hum kaun se religion ke hain?’ Maine usme ye likha ki hum Indian hi hain yaar, koi religion nahi hai. Aur hona bhi nahi chahiye”.

The video of Shahrukh saying so is going viral. Audience clapped for the actor.

On the work front, Shahrukh Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s film ‘Zero’,co-starring Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.