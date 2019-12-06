Hyderabad’s rapists’ encounter: Bollywood, Television celebrities hail police





In the wee hours of Friday morning, Hyderabad police knocked down four rapists at Chatanpally in Mahabubnagar district, who gangraped and burnt the veterinary doctor. Celebrities from telly and Bolly world laud the police.

Ankita Bhargava reacted to this news and wrote, "4 down, Many to go (sic)"

Kamya Panjabi took to her Twitter and wrote: "Well Done #TelanganaPolice #justiceserved"

Sumona Chakravarti shared her views on it, "N this is why salute to the #hyderabadpolice Well done #justiceserved (sic):

Shrenu Parikh of ‘Ishqbaaz’ wrote: "So do we wait for natural justice for all other daughters too?? The one who’s suffering for fighting back! #UnnaoCase #justiceforpriyanakareddy (sic)"

Nia Sharma wrote, "Funny that People have divided opinions on this encounter .I mean what.. those 4 were to be fed 3 meals a day in jail for the rest of their lives like the ‘Nirbhaya Rapists’ on pretext of a never-ending Trial? Sad they weren’t burnt alive instead."

Funny that People have divided opinions on this encounter .I mean what.. those 4 were to be fed 3 meals a day in ja… https://t.co/TvJYicNLq4

Bravo Telangana Police. My congratulations!

— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) 1575604098000

Rapist was shot dead at the very place he raped the innocent girl and burnt her body, WOW!! we salute our police fo… https://t.co/jha87iXjCx

— Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) 1575603429000

Ranvir Shorey tweeted, Perversion of the justice system cannot be the answer to dealing with perverts in society. Fixing the justice system is. ????

Anupam Kher wrote, Congratulations and #JaiHo to #TelenganaPolice for shooting down the four rapists of #PriyankaReddy in an “ENCOUNTE… https://t.co/UvcscjShoS

Dino Morea tweeted, Justice has been served, and served well.