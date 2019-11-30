#HyderabadMurder: Akshay Kumar, Farhan Akhtar, Rakul Preet express rage





The heinous rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinary doctor from government hospital in Hyderabad has shaken the nation. The veterinary doctor named Priyanka Reddy was brutally gang raped and burnt alive by a group of four monsters on Friday was highly criticized. The incident was compared to the infamous Nirbhaya gangrape case.

From Akshay Kumar to Rakul Preet, Bollywood celebrities expressed angst over the incident and also expressed condolence to the family.

Actor Rakul Preet Singh# I don't even know how to react about the incident. Its high time we as a nation instill fear in people's minds so no one dares to even think about committing a crime so horrific," she tweeted.

Akshay Kumar#"We seem to be losing it as a society. It has been 7 yrs to the gut-wrenching #Nirbhaya case & our moral fabric continues to be in pieces. We need stricter laws. This needs to STOP!" he tweeted.

Farhan Akhtar# What those men did to #Priyanka_Reddy is another dark reminder of how unsafe we’ve allowed our society to become by not delivering swift and telling justice in these cases..!

Heart goes out to her family in their hours of unimaginable grief.

And what is going to be done about the minor allegedly involved if found guilty..?

For what it’s worth, I feel that if you’re old enough to knowingly commit a crime this brutal, you’re old enough to face real consequences.

Richa Chaddha# Her only crime was she trusted these men who promised to fix her scooty.Perpetrators are given the harshest punishment, they don’t belong in society. They won her trust and then brutalised her. Treated her like a thing, not a human being.

Condolences to family#priyanakareddy

Pooja Hedge# Heartbroken about the news of the rape in Hyderabad....this is devastating news. What needs to change in India to permanently put an end to this? When does this end? #JusticeForPriyankaReddy

Esha Gupta# We talk about women empowerment, but don’t teach men how to act how to behave. Let’s start empowering men to empower women.. sad times to be alive and witness such horrific act of brutality towards women #JusticeForPriyankaRaddy

Abhishek Bachchan# When will this stop??? Sickened to read about #DrPriyankaReddy Prayers with her family and near & dear ones. We can’t and we mustn’t go on like this. Something has to be done. And fast!!! #RIPPriyanakaReddy

Dia Mirza# This heinous crime perpetrated is too painful... I can never fathom how a person can ever do something like this... Our law guarantees justice. I am grateful to the #CyberabadPolice for the arrest of the 4 culprits. Thoughts and prayers with Dr.Priyanka’s family. #RipPriyanka