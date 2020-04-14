Husband Andrei turned away from hospital despite Covid-19 symptoms, Shriya Saran





Shriya Saran is living in Spain with husband Andrei Koscheev, which is among worst-hit nation by the novel coronavirus outbreak. The southern sensation shared her experience of husband Andrei Koscheev, who showed Covid-19 symptoms.

Sharing the experience, the ‘Drishyam’ actress told Times of India in an interview, “Andrei began to develop a dry cough and fever. We rushed to a hospital but the doctors were overwhelmed and urged us to leave. ‘Chances are that even if he doesn’t have Covid-19, he will get it if he stays here,’ the doctors told us. So we decided to go home and self-isolate ourselves and get treatment at home. We slept in different rooms and maintained a safe distance from each other. Thankfully, he’s feeling better now, so I hope the worst is behind us.”

On March 13, Shriya completed second marriage anniversary but due to the critical situation, they did not celebrate, She said, “We had made a reservation but when we got to the restaurant, we saw that it was shut. That’s when it dawned upon us that things are really serious; the whole of Spain was under lockdown. From then on, everything changed. The police passed a rule allowing only one person per household to step out and that too only if absolutely unavoidable. In fact, Andrei and I were once stopped by the cops but since he is white and I’m brown, they didn’t realise we were together, so they let us go.”

Shriya tied the knot with Andrei as per Hindu traditions in Udaipur.