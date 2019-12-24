‘Hungama 2’ poster: Shilpa Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Meezan, Pranitha get funnier





The first poster of ‘Hungama 2’ was unveiled and it showed Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Meezaan and Pranita Subhash posing very stylishly.

Shilpa Shetty took to social media to share poster of the successful sequel, "Happy to be a part of the reboot of everyone’s favourite comedy entertainer #Hungama2! Grateful to be working again with Ratanji who introduced me to this industry and @priyadarshandir Sir for the first time. @rtnjn @meezaanj @pranitasubhash @venusmovies @hungama2film (sic)."

Paresh Rawal also shared the poster on his social media accounts. He wrote, "Ready for Confusion Unlimited? Priyadarshan & Ratan Jain return with reboot of everyone's favorite comedy entertainer #Hungama2 Produced by @rtnjn Hungama2 will release on 14 [email protected] @SirPareshRawal @TheShilpaShetty @MeezaanJ @pranitasubhash #Venus @hungama2film (sic)."

Like the original, the sequel will also be directed by Priyadarshan.

South actor Pranitha Subhash joins the film. ‘Hungama 2’ reunites Paresh Rawal and Priyandarshan after seven years. The actor and director have worked together in blockbuster comedies like Hera Pheri, Bhagam Bhaag and Malamaal Weekly.

Speaking about the new film, Priyadarshan said in a press statement, “It’s been 17 years since Hungama released and it is still remembered by the audiences. I am happy to collaborate with producer Ratan Jain (Venus) yet again after Hulchul and Garam Masala and excited to bring back this laugh riot to the big screen with double laughter and entertainment.”

Producer Ratan Jain (Venus) added, “Hungama has been one of the most iconic comedy entertainer of its times and reminisced across age groups, we are super excited to revive this franchise brand back to the big screen. This Independence Day, get ready to go on a laughter ride with Hungama 2.”

Talking about roping in Shilpa, Priyadarshan said earlier, “Hungama 2 will go on floors on January 6. For this role, I wanted an actor who has ruled the film industry as the character is integral. Shilpa plays a glamorous and the most hilarious character in the movie. She is paired opposite Paresh Rawal. We have titled the film Hungama 2 because it has funny situations arising from confusion and misunderstandings, and thus, has the spirit of Hungama.”

This laugh riot will hit the screen on August 14.