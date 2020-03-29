Hrithik, Suzanne celebrate Hrehaan’s birthday amid lockdown





Hrithik Roshan and Suzanne Khan’s son Hrehaan celebrated his 14th birthday amid coronavirus lockdown. The family connected to other friends and other family members via video call.

Hrehaan cut his birthday cake at home while his grandparents, uncles, aunts and cousins joined in his cake-cutting ceremony via video call. Hrithik shared a video of the happy family as they all came together to celebrate Hrehaan’s 14th birthday.

Earlier, Sussanne had shared a video montage of Hrehaan’s pictures from the family album and called him her ‘ray of sonshine.’ “To my Son.where do we go.. nobody knows... but I have to say, You, are on your way... to the best ‘there’ that there is... Happy 14th birthday my Ray of ‘Sonshine’. Today tomorrow and beyond forever more, you have me to the depth of my core,” she captioned her post.

At the time of coronavirus pandemic, the separated parents made the best decision to live together and face the tough period courageously.

Suzanne had accepted Hrithik’s decision to move in together with kids for their children interest. So temporarily, Suzanne and their children moved into Hrithik’s house.

Hrithik thanked Sussanne for being “supportive and understanding” in a heartfelt note shared on his Instagram account. He wrote, “It is unimaginable for me, as a parent, to think of having to be separated from my children at a time when the country is practicing lockdowns.”

“It is heartwarming to see the world come together as one in this time of deep uncertainty and possibility of months of social distancing and potential lockdowns for several weeks perhaps. While the world talks about humanity coming together, I think it represents more than just an idea especially for parents sharing custody of their kids. How to keep their kids close to them without infringing on the right of the other who also has an equal right to be with his/her children,” he added.

Hrithik lauded Sussanne for putting the interests of Hrehaan and Hridhaan first. “This is a picture of dear Sussanne (my ex wife) , who has graciously volunteered to temporarily move out of her home so that our children are not disconnected indefinitely from either one of us. Thank you Sussanne for being so supportive and understanding in our journey of co-parenting,” he wrote.

“Our children will tell the story we create for them. I hope and pray that in order to safeguard the health of ourselves and our loved ones, we all find our way to express love, empathy, courage, strength with an open heart,” the actor concluded his post.