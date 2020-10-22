Hrithik Roshan’s mom Pinkie Roshan tests positive for Covid-19





Hrithik Roshan’s mother and Rakes Roshan’s wife Pinkie Roshan has been tested positive for coronavirus. Pinkie Roshan herself made it public that she is Covid-19 positive but asymptomatic and has been in isolation since she has been diagnosed.

Speaking to Times of India, Pinkie said, “Every 20 days or so, we have been getting everyone checked as a precaution. This includes all our family members and the staff. I have no symptoms and my doctors told me that my yoga and exercise regime has helped in a big way to keep this in control; however, it meant that I have had the virus in me for 15 days. I am expected to undergo another test tomorrow and let’s hope it will be negative.”

She added that her mother, daughter Sunaina and granddaughter Sunarika were with her.

Rakesh Roshan too confirmed that Pinkie Roshan tested positive for the virus. He said, “She is asymptomatic and doing home quarantine.”

The family also rang in Pinkie’s 67th birthday on Thursday. The family surprised her at the door with a huge cut-out of “P” made of flowers and ornamented with balloons.

“#myfamily brings in my birthday with this surprise at my door,” Pinkie captioned the picture.

Wishing her a speedy recovery!