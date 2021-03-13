Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Suzanne Khan dating Arslan Goni





Hrithik Roshan’s former wife Suzanne Khan has found love again. She is rumour to be dating Aly Goni’s brother Arslan Goni.

A source close to Suzanne revealed to Pinkvilla that it is very much evident from their body language that they are ‘more than friends’.

The source was quoted as saying, “They have known each other for more than six months now. They met through common friends from the TV world. But recently, the two have gotten close. It’s evident from their body language that they are more than just friends. Arslan & Sussanne Khan often hang out together with their common friends from the TV industry. Considering that Sussanne went through heartbreak with Hrithik Roshan in 2014, she has been taking things slowly.”

Suzanne and Hrithik legally separated in 2014. They are currently co-parenting their two kids, Hrehaan and Hridhaan. During pandemic lockdown, Suzanne moved in with Hrithik with kids.

There were also reports of the couple’s reconciliation but they denied. But the ex-wife put the speculation on rest.

Suzanne Khan took to Twitter to dismiss the report of reconcile. She wrote# "I request people to stop speculating. There will never be a reconciliation with @iHrithik. But we will always be good parents. #no1priority".

In the year 2017, Hrithik told Filmfare, “Today I cannot think of remarriage. I feel satiated, I feel content.”