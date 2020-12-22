Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Suzanne Khan arrested





Here’s come a shocking news for Bollywood fans. Hrithik Roshan’s estranged wife Suzanne Khan was arrested for late night party at the Mumbai Dragonfly club near the Mumbai airport. She along with cricketer Suresh Raina, singer Guru Randhawa were arrested for violating Covid-19 norms. But they were later released in bail.

Around 34 people was arrested in the raid, including seven staff members of the Mumbai club. Senior officer of the Sahar police station informed about the news of the arrest of the celebrities.

Mumbai Police tweeted,Party (Nahin) Chalegi Till Six In The Morning! A raid was conducted at a nightclub in Andheri at around 3 am, for flouting COVID prevention norms Action has been initiated against 34 people, out of which 19 were from Delhi & Punjab, including some celebrities #NewNormal

They were booked under Section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (whoever unlawfully or negligently does any act which is, and which he knows or has reason to believe to be, likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life), 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of IPC and provisions of NMDA.

Action has been taken against Dragonfly pub for keeping the establishment open beyond the permissible time limit and violating Covid norms.