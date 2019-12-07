Hrithik Roshan voted 'Sexiest Asian Man' in the world





Superstar Hrithik Roshan was named the 'Sexiest Asian Man' in the world for 2019 in a poll conducted by UK-based Eastern Eye newspaper.

The list is prepared on the basis of votes cast by fans across the world, on social media sites, media attention, massive global interest etc.

Known as the Greek God of Bollywood, Hrithik said that he don’t see it as an achievement.

"I would like to thank everyone who feels so and has voted for me. I am flattered but I also know that it is not an achievement. Just a person's looks are not relevant in the larger scheme of things. I don't judge people by the way they look. Similarly, I don't judge myself either by the way I look. What is attractive in a person is his/her story, journey and the way that person has dealt with situations in his/her own life. Looking a certain way for my characters is just a part of my job, which takes a lot of effort and hard work," Hrithik was quoted by the report.

TV actor Vivian Dsena won the title of Sexiest TV Star again and also of the decade.



On winning the title, Vivian Dsena remarked, "I don't see myself as sexy at all. I am where I am only because of my well-wishers and audiences. They have given me my identity and are the real backbone of the name Vivian Dsena. I owe everything to them and will work even harder to keep them entertained."

Netizens could not stop singing Hrithik's praise.

A fan tweeted: "From Jan 2000 to Dec 2019... Everything is changed but Swag and Hotness of @iHrithik sir is still same, It's almost 20 years but sorry Bollywood, you couldn't find any person who comes to close him."

#HrithikRoshan tops the list of Sexiest Asian Man of 2019 and the Sexiest Asian Man of the Decade... Congratulations Hrithik Sir, you truly deserve this one," added another.