Hrithik Roshan turns 47: Akshay, Farhan, Tiger, Preity wish the Greek God





Bollywood’s most stylish and talented actor Hrithik Roshan celebrated his 47th birthday today and wishes are pouring in from every corner.

Many Bollywood celebrities from Akshay Kumar to Madhuri Dixit took to social media to share birthday wishes for Hrithik.

Akshay Kumar wrote on Twitter, “Dearest @iHrithik, may you have a year filled with happiness, success and good health. Sending my love and wishing you a great day with loved ones. Happy birthday.”

Vidyut Jammwal tweeted, “I bow down to the spirit of THE WARRIOR MONK @iHrithik..Happy birthday .”

Priety Zinta shared, “Happy Birthday my darling @iHrithik. I’m so proud of u & so proud of how far we have come. I still remember coming late for my 19th birthday party & seeing u & Suz waiting for me with that massive cake. Seems like a lifetime now…”

Riteish Deshmukh tweeted, “Happy Birthday Dearest @iHrithik, may you have a fabulous day and year ahead filled with happiness, love and great health. Your work truly inspires all of us. Waiting for your next!! Big hug buddy.”

Filmmaker Farah Khan, tweeted, “Happy happy birthday Duggu. May you have an amazing day and year filled with love luck laughter light happiness health wealth prosperity and more. Love you. Be blessed. See you soon. @iHrithik.”

Madhuri Dixit tweeted, “Happy birthday, @iHrithik. Wishing you a lot of success, happiness & joy this year. May you keep shining bright with your exceptional energy & talent. Have a good one.”

Sophie Choudry tweeted, “It should be a crime to be this good looking, this talented and this lovely!! Will never forget how much you encouraged me after my first ever new year gig in Bangalore! Happy bday @iHrithik.. Wish you all the happiness always #HappyBirthdayHrithikRoshan.”

Sharing a childhood throwback pic, Farhan Akhtar penned a quirky caption, “Bhala tumhare biceps (bachpan se) mere biceps se bade kaise???? .. Happy birthday @hrithikroshan .. stay blessed .. stay you. Big big hug man.”

Meanwhile, Hrithik’s ‘War’ co-star and who considered him as his Guru, Tiger Shroff took to his Twitter and wrote, “Hope you have a kickass year ahead guru ji! Wish you the best of health and happiness life has to offer! Happy birthday! @iHrithik.”