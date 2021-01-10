Hrithik Roshan to romance Deepika Padukone in ‘Fighter’





Dazzling pair Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone will ablaze the silver screen for the first time. The couple has been signed for Siddharth Anand’s ‘Fighter’. Their chemistry will definitely blow the mind of the audience. The movie was announced on the special occasion of Hrithik Roshan’s 47th birthday.

Hrithik took to Instagram to share the first glimpse of the movie and wrote, “Presenting a glimpse of the MARFLIX vision as #Fighter! Looking forward to my first flight alongside the exceptional @deepikapadukone. All buckled up for this Sid Anand joyride.”

The actor further wrote, “It is an honour for me as an actor to introduce and be a part of Mamta and Sid Anand’s first production Fighter for Marflix! This one is special as it deepens my association with a director and a friend whose journey I have witnessed from being an AD on my sets to directing me in Bang Bang and War. And now as he turns producer for Fighter, I can’t seem to contain my excitement. This one is pure adrenaline for the heart and mind. So here goes! Boom! Thank you Sid for believing in me and making me your co-passenger yet again. Here’s to your journey towards the sky!”

‘Fighter’, the spy thriller is Siddharth Anand’s maiden production by his production company Marflix. Sharing his excitement about the same, Siddharth said in a statement, “This is definitely one of the most exciting moments of my life to bring together two of my favourite stars, Hrithik and Deepika, for the first time to the Indian and global audience. I am thrilled to begin the journey of Marflix, a production house dedicated to action film making in India. I start this journey of Marflix along with my life partner Mamta Anand. Starting Marflix with Hrithik is special as he is someone who has seen me even working as an AD, then as a director on two films and now I am not just his director, but I am also starting my production house with him.”

He added, “Our vision for Marflix is to create the action film production house of India. If you think of action films in India, you should think Marflix. That’s our endeavour and we will work hard to get there. Still early days, but the journey has begun.”

Both Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan in the past worked with Siddharth Anand. While Siddharth’s directed the ‘Krrish’ actor in his two movie, ‘Bang Bang’ and ‘War’. The ‘Piku’ actor worked with Anand Deepika in the romantic comedy ‘Bachana Ae Haseeno’.