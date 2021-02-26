Hrithik Roshan to record statement against Kangana Ranaut





Bollywood hunk Hrithik Roshan is all set to record his statement against Kangana Ranaut before the Mumbai crime branch. The case dates back to 2016 and it is regarding exhcnage of e-mails between the ‘Krrish’ actor and the ‘Queen’ actress.

Sharing a news article on the latest update, she wrote, “Duniya kahan se kahan pahunch gayi magar mera silly ex abhi bhi waheen hai usi modh pe jahan yeh waqt dobara laut ke nahi jane wala (The world has made progress by leaps and bounds, but my silly ex is still on the same bend of the road where time will never again visit).

In 2016, the Greek God of Bollywood has reportedly slapped legal notice on Kangana for tarnishing his image and hinting publicly that he was his ex. Hrithik sends legal notice to Kangana through his lawyer Deepesh Mehta.

Kangana then claimed that she has not taken his name anywhere and so the superhero can term the word defamation.

Hrithik-Kangana’s rivalry all started when Kangana was ousted from ‘Aashiqui 3’. When Kangana was asked by media if it was true that Hrithik got her expelled from ‘Aashiqui 3’. The burning actress replied, “Yes, many lame rumours are doing the rounds, even a dumbass can tell where these rumours are coming from. I don't know why exes do silly things to get your attention. For me, that chapter is over and I don’t dig graves.”

Hrithik responded, “Ther r more chances of me having had an affair with d Pope dan any of d (Im sure wonderful) women d media hs ben naming. Thanks but no thanks (sic)”.

Kangana shot back at the hunk, “I respect the other person’s opinion. It’s very likely that a person can have a different perspective of the same situation or rather the past. But then, stick to your stand. Don’t contradict yourself and slyly pursue people, spy on them and chase them. So, we sign and seal the deal, and then move on.”