Hrithik Roshan to provide 1.2 lakh meals to daily wagers, senior citizens





Bollywood superhero Hrithik Roshan has teamed up with a non-profit organization, Akshaya Patra to provide 1.2 lakh cooked meals to senior citizens, daily wage workers and low-income groups during the lockdown period. The lives of daily wage workers and others are badly affected due to 21 days lockdown to fight Covid-19 and our Bollywood celebrities are doing their bit to support the situation.

Thanking Hrithik Roshan for his kind gesture, the foundation, Akshaya Patra, shared the news on Twitter.

"We are happy to share, our Foundation is now empowered by superstar Hrithik Roshan. Together, we will facilitate 1.2 lakh nutritious cooked meals to old age homes, daily wage labourers & low income groups across India, until normalcy in work routine (sic)."

"We salute the immediate help from superstar Hrithik Roshan in providing relief and supporting the health & well-being of all Indians in need of care. We deeply thank you for your gesture, the NGO tweeted.

Hrithik lauded the foundation and its team the "real superheroes" for the work they have done on the ground level.

"I wish you the power to ensure that NO ONE in our country sleeps hungry. You all are the real superheroes on ground. #IndiaFightsCorona #CovidRelief (sic)," the actor tweeted.

"Let’s all keep doing what we can in our own ways. No contribution is too large or too small. All the best to us," he said in another post.

He also joined with hands with Mumbai’s BMC to help them procure face for health and sanitation workers. He had tweeted, "In times such as these, we must do whatever we can to ensure the safety of the most fundamental caretakers of our city and society. I have procured N95 and FFP3 masks for our BMC workers and other caretakers. My gratitude to @AUThackeray for giving me the opportunity to support the Maharashtra govt in their endeavour to curb the pandemic. It is our duty to help in whatever capacity we can. @mybmc #coronavirusoutbreak #stayhomestaysafe".