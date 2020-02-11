Hrithik Roshan takes sons Hrehaan, Hridhaan for lunch





Hrithik Roshan is undoubtedly a doting father. Despite hectic schedule, the superhero makes sure to fulfill all his fatherly duties. The actor takes his two sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan for Sunday lunch. Pictures from their fun-filled Sunday brunch is doing the round on net. However, his ex-wife Suzanne Khan is missing from the picture.

Hrehaan and Hridhaan are joined by their friends. All of them are seen sitting around a big table with pizza served in front of them.

Hrithik and Suzanne mutually parted ways in 2014 but has been together since then for their kids. They maintained a cordial relationship since their divorce and never let their separation affect their two children.

Hrithik Roshan and Suzanne Khan often clicked enjoying time together with their kids. They go for movie outing, abroad for vacation, lunch and dinner date.

Their constant outing often gave rise to the speculation that the divorced couple might get back again. However, neither Suzanne not Hrithik confirmed the matter. Now again the same buzz is strongly more strongly that Hrithik Roshan and Suzanne Khan are determined to give their relationship a second chance. The couple is thinking to reconcile.

The two are giving a deep thought to the same of reunion for the sake of their sons. The duo decided to sort out their issues and get back together again. The couple is thinking to remarry and lead a happy life together.

In 2014, Hrithik and Suzanne officially broke their 14 years of married life. But their perfectly played the role of doting parents over these years of separation.

The ex-couple’s constant outing often gave rise to the rumour of their remarriage. “A remarriage between Sussanne and Hrithik at the moment is more of wishful thinking. They are right now taking out time together whenever the need arises to be with their children and making sure that they get the best from their parents," an earlier report in Deccan Chronicle said.

When their constant outings fuelled the rumour that the couple will reconcile, Suzanne Khan took to Twitter to dismiss the report of reconcile. She wrote# "I request people to stop speculating. There will never be a reconciliation with @iHrithik. But we will always be good parents. #no1priority".

Hope the ex-couple sorts out their issues and get back together again!