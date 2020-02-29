Hrithik Roshan set to make Hollywood debut





Riding high on the success of ‘War’ and ‘Super 30’, Bollywood superhero Hrithik Roshan has moved West. After Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra, Hrithik Roshan geared up for his Hollywood debut. According to the latest grapevine, aUS-based Gersh Agency has signed the Greek God.

According to Deadline, the agency will represent Hrithik along with celebrity management firm, KWAN, in India and manager Amrita Sen.

Amrita Sen said, “Hrithik has always been an envelope pusher. For the last 20 years, Hrithik has been helping to drive Indian cinema into new genres, new narrative concepts and ever-more sophisticated storytelling. He is excited about the fact that the market for global content, which features characters and stories from other parts of the world, couldn’t be stronger than it is today.

“With Hrithik’s leadership, our goal is to continue to put India in a front and centre position on the path towards globalisation and diversity and help integrate creators into new markets that were previously not available to them. In partnership with Gersh, we will now be taking Hrithik’s ambitious vision around the world,” Amrita said.

The Gresh Agency aims is to introduce Hrithik to Hollywood and create projects to be shot in India.