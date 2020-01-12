Hrithik Roshan rings in birthday with Suzanne, Vaani, Kunal, Tiger, Disha





On Friday, Hrithik Roshan celebrated his 46th birthday with his good buddies from the industry like Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, Vaani Kapoor and Kunal Kapoor, ex-wife Suzanne Khan and others. Tiger shared a group selfie in 'Koi Mil Gaya' style from the intimate birthday bash on his Instagram account, wishing his matinee idol.

“About last night celebrating the super hero’s big day! Jadoo made the party as well as you can see up there, wishing you happiness, amazing health and the best that life has to offer! @hrithikroshan,” he captioned the picture.

Ex-wife Suzanne Khan also wished Hrithik, featuring their sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan. “‘Happiest Happiest Birthday Rye... you are the most incredible Man I know.. #tothebestoflifeaheadofyou #10thjan2020 #bestdaddyaward #bestphilosophertoo,” she wrote, sharing a montage of memories he and sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan have shared over the years.

In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, Hrithik said that he was “not really” a birthday person. “Usually, I realise quite late that it’s my birthday and then, I have to quickly decide on a plan, if at all, or not. Honestly, I am not someone who looks forward to having any extravagant celebration on this specific day,” he said.

When asked if he had any special plans this year, the ‘Krrish’ actor said, “For me, the best way to celebrate is to make my birthday a ‘gratitude day.’ I focus on my family, friends and my incredibly steadfast fans, who do not leave a single chance to make me feel special and loved. That’s why birthdays are always dedicated to them. So, for me, it’s about spending time and doing things for them. That’s all I am going to do this year as well.”

Hrithik, who had a great 2019 with back-to-back hits like 'Super 30' and 'War', will be seen next in 'Krrish 4'.