Hrithik Roshan reaches Mumbai crime branch office





Today, Bollywood hunk Hrithik Roshan reached the Mumbai crime branch office to record statement in connection to 2016 complaint about fake emails exchange between him and actress Kangana Ranaut.

On Saturday, Hrithik Roshan reached the office at around 11:45 am and left after 2 pm. The ‘Krrish’ actor donned a black t-shirt and denim. He appeared at the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) at the commissioner's office to record his statement.

A case was registered under section 419 (cheating by personation) of IPC and sections 66C (identity theft), 66D (cheating by personation using computer resources) of the Information Technology Act. The case dates back to 2016 when the ‘Queen’ actress referred the actor as his ‘silly-ex’. Further exchange of emails turned their fight ugly and then both send legal notice to each other.

Kangana Ranaut’s laywer release a statement which reads, "My client (Kangana) states that it was Hrithik who wanted to communicate from a newly created ID because of his impending divorce. In an effort to safeguard his name, image and reputation your client (Hrithik) time and again malafidely and in mischief hacked my client's email ID and deleted all the mails sent by him."

On Friday, it was declared that the actor is going to record his statement in the case, Kangana quickly reacted and again called him a 'silly ex.' She tweeted, "Duniya kahan se kahan pahunch gayi magar mera silly ex abhi bhi waheen hai usi modh pe jahan yeh waqt dobara laut ke nahi jane wala."

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Hrithik Roshan has Indian adaptation of John Le Carre's spy drama 'The Night Manager', ‘Fighter’ co-starring Deepika Padukone in the pipeline.





