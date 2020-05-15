Hrithik Roshan observes 23-hour fast amid lockdown





To remain fit, superhero Hrithik Roshan has observed 23-hour fast amid lockdown. When it comes to fitness, the ‘War’ actor is ready to give anyone a run for money. He has been an inspiration for many. His excellent physique has earned him the title of the Greek God of Indian cinema.

Informing the news of fasting for 24 hours, Hrithik wrote,“. 23hour fast. #healthyliving #resilience #disciplineequalsfreedom.”

Earlier, Hrithik Roshan had advised his fans to get their daily dose of sunlight. Posting a sun-kissed selfie, he wrote, “Get your shot of Sun. Every day. 10 mins. Find a way."

Hrithik is currently in home quarantine with ex-wife Suzanne Khan and his two kids, Hrehaan and Hridhaan.