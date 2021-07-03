Hrithik Roshan looks scorching hot in Dabboo Ratnani’s calendar





Bollywood hunk Hrithik Roshan raises the mercury level as he adorned photographer Daboo Ratnani’s 2021 calendar. Known as the Greek God of Bollywood, Hrithik is seen sans shirt and flaunting his bare-chest. In the monochrome picture, the ‘Krrish’ actor flaunted his abs.

Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan commented on the actor’s photo, “No wonder they call you a Greek God.”

Lately, Hrithik Roshan took his Instagram account and share a tanned shirtless picture of his. The most noticeable comment came from his ex-wife and designer, Suzanne Khan.

"You look 21”, Suzanne dropped comment on the post. Sharing the photo, the ‘War’ actor wrote, "Good catch”. Hrithik’s friends from the industry is highly impressed with the shirtless picture of his in which the actor flaunted his well-toned body and abs.

Celebs like Anil Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, R Madhavan, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Tiger Shroff and others dropped compliments.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan will be next seen in the Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil hit ‘Vikram Vedha’ starring Vijay Sethupati and R. Madhdhavan. The remake will also feature Saif Ali Khan and it will be helmed by the director duo Pushkar and Gayathri, who directed the original.