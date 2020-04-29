Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, Kangana Ranaut remember Irrfan Khan





Kangana Ranaut pens an emotional note on the remembrance of her co-star and good friend Irrfan Khan. The ‘Queen actress got the opportunity to work with the magnificent actor in two movies two movies Life...In A Metro and Knockout.

Kangana pays tribute to Irrfan Khan in the following words, “The news has been extremely unsettling for everyone. He was such a charming, happy person that everyone loved him. It was very difficult not to like him. Even after the news of his health came about in the last two years, when he returned to films, every one of us had high hopes about his recovery.”

“My first Anurag Basu too has been through a situation where he's recovered. Irrfan Khan was one person who started off as a character artist and went on to become a big Hollywood star. In true sense, if there's someone who's had a breakthrough in Hollywood mainstream, it's him and it's purely because of his talent. The fact that he became an international star and rose from where he was, his goodwill made sure everyone around him was happy and proud of what he had achieved. Nobody ever had any feeling of jealousy with Irrfan sir and that's beautiful. Nothing will ever complete this void and we are all shaken, but he has lived a good life," she added.

She also added, “He was a very colourful, happy positive person. He loved poetry, ghazals and was an extremely liberal person at heart. He wasn't judgmental at all and was an absolute delight to spend time with. His parties would be different. It was never the usual Bollywood techno ones with loud music. He would call these budding poets and writers and there would be a poetry session. Six-seven of us would often chill at Sai Kabir's apartment. He was such a charming man, his sense of humour was terrific. He was a sucker for life and wanted to live every moment of his life to the fullest. And he did.”

Apart from Kangana, Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif and many more celebs paid heartfelt tribute to the ‘Piku’ actor.

Hrithik Roshan wrote, "I have not had more than a couple of conversations with you Irrfan, but I have a tear in my eye as I type this. You were a rare human being. I will miss you. Thank you for showing me what being authentic truly means. RIP."

Katrina Kaif, who worked with Irrfan Khan in ‘New York’ wrote, "RIP ... An irreplaceable loss... A true genius... Will be greatly missed Can never forget our laughs during New York."

Irrfan is survived by his wife, Sutapa Sikder, and sons Babil and Ayan.