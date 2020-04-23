Hrithik Roshan, ex-wife Suzanne wish Rakesh Roshan-Pinky on anniversary





Suzanne Khan and Hrithik Roshan with their two sons wished Rakesh Roshan and Pinky Roshan on their 49th wedding anniversary. Hrithik played the piano and sang happy anniversary song for the couple.

Hrithik captioned the three videos, “The spirit must dance whether outdoors or quarantined indoors!. Happy anniversary mama and papa. Love you ! 22nd April 2020” with hashtags ‘Family spirit’, ‘be there for each other’ and ‘natural hair not wigs’.

Hrithik’s post has garnered over 100000 likes in just a few minutes.

Ex-wife Suzanne Khan moved in with Hrithik with their two children before lockdown so that the parents can take care of their children jointly.

Suzanne had accepted Hrithik’s decision to move in together with kids for their children interest. So temporarily, Suzanne and their children moved into Hrithik’s house.

Hrithik thanked Sussanne for being “supportive and understanding” in a heartfelt note shared on his Instagram account. He wrote, “It is unimaginable for me, as a parent, to think of having to be separated from my children at a time when the country is practicing lockdowns.”

“It is heartwarming to see the world come together as one in this time of deep uncertainty and possibility of months of social distancing and potential lockdowns for several weeks perhaps. While the world talks about humanity coming together, I think it represents more than just an idea especially for parents sharing custody of their kids. How to keep their kids close to them without infringing on the right of the other who also has an equal right to be with his/her children,” he added.

Hrithik lauded Sussanne for putting the interests of Hrehaan and Hridhaan first. “This is a picture of dear Sussanne (my ex wife) , who has graciously volunteered to temporarily move out of her home so that our children are not disconnected indefinitely from either one of us. Thank you Sussanne for being so supportive and understanding in our journey of co-parenting,” he wrote.

“Our children will tell the story we create for them. I hope and pray that in order to safeguard the health of ourselves and our loved ones, we all find our way to express love, empathy, courage, strength with an open heart,” the actor concluded his post.