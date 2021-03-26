Hrithik Roshan, ex-wife Suzanne, kids step out for a movie date





Bollywood hunk Hrithik Roshan with his ex-wife Suzanne Khan stepped out for a movie date. Suzanne looked stylish in a complete black outfit with a new hairdo.

The ‘Krrish’ actor was seen wearing a grey hoodie, cream coloured pants, black shoes, a cap and sunglasses. Zayed was wearing a black long-sleeved T-shirt with white pants.

They were accompanied by their two kids, Hrehaan and Hridhaan and Suzanne’s brother and actor Zayed Khan.

They were clicked while exiting the movie theatre.

Hrithik and Suzanne separated in 2014 but they maintained the cordial relationship with each other.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan will be next seen in ‘Fighter’ helmed by Siddharth Anand. Deepika Padukone will be playing the female lead.











