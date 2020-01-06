Hrithik Roshan, ex-wife Suzanne Khan return from France vacation





Estranged married couple Hrithik Roshan and Suzanne Khan returned to Mumbai after vacationing in France. They were accompanied by Rakesh Roshan, his wife Pinky Roshan and the ex-couple’s sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan. The family was spotted at Mumbai airport and Rakesh Roshan is seen giving a goodbye hug to his ex-bahu as they were making exit.

Earlier, Sussanne shared videos of the family skiing at a ski resort in France. “Even better than the real thing... #skiobsessing #ciao2019 #redslopesday #2daystogo2020 video by @yannsoudin,” she wrote.

Though separated in 2014, they continued to remain friends.

The two are frequently seen on movie outings and getaways with their sons.

In an earlier interview with GQ, Hrithik opened up about his friendly equation with Sussanne. “It’s a beautiful relationship. With our kids, with us as friends, it’s all about wisdom. One thing is for sure: Love can’t turn into hate. If it’s hate, it wasn’t love. The flipside of love… Is also love. Once you understand that, you’ll keep finding ways back into love,” he said.

Their constant outing often gave rise to the speculation that the divorced couple might get back again. However, neither Suzanne not Hrithik confirmed the matter. Now again the same buzz is strongly more strongly that Hrithik Roshan and Suzanne Khan are determined to give their relationship a second chance. The couple is thinking to reconcile.

The two are giving a deep thought to the same of reunion for the sake of their sons. The duo decided to sort out their issues and get back together again. The couple is thinking to remarry and lead a happy life together.

In 2014, Hrithik and Suzanne officially broke their 14 years of married life. But their perfectly played the role of doting parents over these years of separation.

When their constant outings fuelled the rumour that the couple will reconcile, Suzanne Khan took to Twitter to dismiss the report of reconcile. She wrote# "I request people to stop speculating. There will never be a reconciliation with @iHrithik. But we will always be good parents. #no1priority".

Meanwhile, Hrithik had a great 2019, with two hit releases– ‘Super 30’ and ‘War’.